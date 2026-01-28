Italian Business Confidence Reaches Two-Year Peak in January

Business and Consumer Confidence in Italy

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian business morale touched a two-year high in January and consumer confidence also rose, data showed on Wednesday, offering some prospect of firmer growth for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Overview of Business Morale

National statistics institute ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, increased to 97.6 this month, the highest level since January 2024, from 96.6 in December.

Consumer Confidence Trends

The sub-index for manufacturing rose to 89.2, above a forecast of 89.0 in Reuters' survey of six analysts.

Economic Context and Growth Targets

The consumer confidence index edged up to 96.8 from 96.6 the previous month, ISTAT said, below a median forecast of 97.0 in Reuters' poll.

The improved business and consumer sentiment came against a background of economic weakness in Italy.

Italy's government set a full-year growth target of 0.5% for 2025 and 0.7% for this year, among the lowest rates in Europe.

In the third quarter last year, gross domestic product increased by a marginal 0.1%, following a 0.1% contraction in the previous three months.

