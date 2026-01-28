BaFin Warns of Potential Doubts on Dollar's Global Reserve Status

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany's financial regulator BaFin said there was a risk that markets could question the role of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency.

BaFin made the statement as part of key risks it outlined for 2026.

Mark Branson, president of BaFin, said that generally the potential for sudden price corrections in financial markets was high.

"There also remains the risk that markets will question the role of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency," Branson said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt, editing by Ludwig Burger and Thomas Seythal)