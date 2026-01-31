Moldova Faces Extensive Power Outages Due to Ukraine Grid Issues

Impact of Ukraine's Grid Problems on Moldova

CHISINAU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Moldova's energy system was hit by an emergency outage on Saturday due to problems in neighbouring Ukraine's grid, officials said, with the capital Chisinau and other parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

Extent of Power Disruptions in Chisinau

According to a Moldovan energy ministry statement on the Telegram app, disruptions in Ukraine's grid led to a voltage drop on one of the power lines into Moldova.

Response from Ukrainian Officials

Most districts in Moldova's Chisinau were without electricity supplies, the city mayor Ion Ceban said on Telegram, with officials adding that even traffic lights were not working.

Broader Implications for Energy Supply

Ukrainian energy officials have yet to comment on the situation. Emergency power cuts have also been introduced in some parts of Ukraine, power company DTEK said, and the metro in Kyiv has stopped operating.

The grid emergency has also led to a temporary halt to Kyiv's water supply, officials said.

Ukraine's power grid has been one of the main targets of months of Russian strikes, and there have been significant restrictions to power supplies for consumers there for weeks.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Hugh Lawson)