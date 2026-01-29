Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Microsoft shares fell 6.2% in Frankfurt after reporting record AI spending and slower cloud growth, aligning with U.S. trading.
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft shares dropped 6.2% in Frankfurt on Thursday a day after the company said it had spent a record amount on artificial intelligence in the last quarter and posted slower cloud-computing growth, worrying investors.
The decline was roughly in line with Microsoft's move in U.S. after hours trading.
(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.
The stock market is a collection of markets where shares of publicly held companies are bought and sold, providing a platform for investors to trade securities.
Cloud computing is the delivery of computing services over the internet, allowing for storage, processing, and management of data remotely.
A financial market is a marketplace where people trade financial securities, commodities, and other fungible items at prices determined by supply and demand.
An investor is an individual or entity that allocates capital with the expectation of receiving financial returns, typically through buying stocks, bonds, or other assets.
