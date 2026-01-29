Lloyds Banking Group Reports 12% Profit Increase and Upgraded Forecast

Lloyds Banking Group Annual Profit and Future Outlook

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday its annual profit rose 12%, beating expectations, and it raised its performance forecast as increased income offset nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) in charges for compensating customers mis-sold motor finance.

Financial Performance Overview

The British bank reported profit before tax for 2025 of 6.7 billion pounds, up from 5.97 billion pounds the year before and better than the 6.4 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts.

Strategic Updates and Share Buyback

The bank also lifted its profitability target, saying it now expects to make a return on tangible equity greater than 16% in 2026, having forecast just 12% for 2025.

Market Context and Sector Performance

"Looking ahead to 2026 and the culmination of the five year strategy we set out in 2022, our continued business momentum and strategic delivery enable us to upgrade guidance," CEO Charlie Nunn said.

The bank said it would also buy back 1.75 billion pounds of its own shares, bringing total capital returned to shareholders in 2025 to 3.9 billion pounds.

Lloyds will update investors on the next phase of its strategy in July, Nunn added.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender had already flagged earlier this year that the cost of dealing with the motor finance scandal, in which customers were sometimes not told about hidden commissions, would drag down its overall results for 2025.

The stronger-than-expected numbers from the first of the big British lenders to report annual earnings this year shows how the sector has nonetheless thrived even as interest rates have fallen back, thanks to growth in fee income and a more favourable political climate.

($1 = 0.7224 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)