Meta shares rose 7% in Frankfurt after earnings exceeded expectations. The company plans a 73% increase in capital spending for AI development.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Meta shares rose almost 7% in early Frankfurt trading on Thursday, after several brokers raised their target prices following results in which the Instagram owner forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations.
Meta on Wednesday boosted its capital spending plans for this year by 73% in the pursuit of "superintelligence," an effort to offer deeply personalized artificial intelligence to its large social media user base.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
Capital spending refers to the funds used by a company to acquire, upgrade, and maintain physical assets such as property, buildings, or equipment.
Stock performance measures how well a company's stock is doing in the market, typically evaluated through price changes and trading volume.
