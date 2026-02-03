Capri Holdings Boosts Annual Forecasts Driven by Jimmy Choo Sales

Capri Holdings Annual Forecast Update

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings on Tuesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecast, banking on steady demand for apparel and handbags across its Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands as it engineers a turnaround.

The company has been working to stabilize its core portfolio after divesting Versace to Prada late last year, as it contends with margin pressures from tariffs and uneven demand across regions.

Capri has also been working to nudge its full‑price levels slightly lower to widen its customer base, while pulling back inventory from off‑price channels, to protect its margins.

Performance of Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors

In the third quarter, Jimmy Choo logged a 5% jump, but the larger Michael Kors label remained under pressure, with sales declining 5.6%.

Impact of Tariffs on Financials

The company had warned of an unmitigated tariff impact of about $85 million in fiscal 2026 as it relies on imports from Vietnam and China, countries that face steep duties from the U.S.

The retailer logged a 70-basis-point growth in underlying margins in the third quarter, offset by higher-than-anticipated tariffs.

Revenue and Earnings Projections

Capri now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion.

It projects annual earnings per share in the range of $1.30 to $1.40, with the midpoint slightly below estimates of $1.38, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the company reversed gains, trading marginally lower before the bell.

Capri reported a 4% drop in revenue to $1.03 billion in the quarter ended December 27, slightly ahead of analysts' estimates of $1 billion.

The company's earnings per share for the quarter came in at 81 cents, beating estimates of 77 cents.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Leroy Leo)