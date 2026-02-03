Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
The UK's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot, focusing on data processing and potential harmful content.
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's privacy watchdog on Tuesday launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk's Grok chatbot over the processing of personal data and its potential to produce harmful sexualised images and video content.
The probe is into XIUC and X.AI, the Information Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; editing by James Davey)
