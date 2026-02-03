Pfizer Surpasses Earnings Expectations Amid Declining COVID Sales

Pfizer's Financial Performance Overview

Feb 3(Reuters) - Pfizer on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, as sustained demand for older drugs such as blood thinner Eliquis helped offset fading sales of its COVID products.

Sales and Revenue Highlights

The upbeat results come as Pfizer navigates falling demand for its COVID-19 products and faces patent expirations on several of its older drugs.

Challenges Ahead for Pfizer

Pfizer has already warned of challenges it sees over the next few years and has said that it does not expect to return to revenue growth until 2029. The company is banking on developing new blockbuster medicines, including obesity drugs acquired through recent deals, to help drive that recovery.

Future Drug Approvals and Forecasts

The drugmaker last year shelled out $10 billion to acquire obesity drug developer Metsera, emerging victorious from a fierce bidding war with Novo Nordisk and securing a foothold in the booming weight-loss drug market.

"2026 will be an important year rich in key catalysts, including our expectation for approximately 20 key pivotal study starts," CEO Albert Bourla said.

The company is targeting a series of potential obesity approvals in 2028.

OLDER DRUGS SEE ROBUST DEMAND

For the reported quarter, the company saw sales rise to $17.56 billion, partly helped by robust demand for its blood thinner Eliquis and RSV vaccine Abrysvo. Analysts were expecting $16.95 billion in sales, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Abrysvo full-year sales came in at $1.03 billion, compared with estimates of $764.40 million.

Sales of blood thinner Eliquis came in at $2.02 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of $2.1 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 66 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimates of 57 cents per share.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 forecast and said the forecast reflects the anticipated unfavorable impact of Most-Favored-Nation drug pricing and TrumpRx.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)