BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will relocate production of its entry-level A-class series from Rastatt in Germany to its Hungarian plant in Kecskemet from the second quarter, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

The decision creates space in Rastatt for the launch of future planned models, the spokesperson added.

Industry news outlet Automobilwoche first reported on the decision.

The German carmaker's German and Hungarian sites are part of a flexible production network that allows production to move according to plant capacity.

Production costs are generally lower in Hungary, where peers BMW and Audi also have a presence, as well as Chinese EV maker BYD.

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)