Tesla's German car sales drop by almost half in December
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Tesla's sales volume in Germany nearly halved in December from the same month last year, the German road traffic agency KBA said on Tuesday.
KBA said Tesla sold 2,032 cars in Germany in December, a decrease of 48%. The number of Teslas sold in 2025 dropped 48.4% to 19,390 units compared with the same period last year.
By contrast, the total number of newly registered electric vehicles in 2025 increased by 43.2% to 545,142 units, KBA added.
(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Miranda Murray)
