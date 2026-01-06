BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Inflation slowed in several German states in December, official data showed on Tuesday, pointing to a lower national rate in Europe's largest economy.

Official national data are due at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Inflation fell below the 2% mark in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, as well as Lower Saxony and Saxony.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect national inflation to decline to 2.2% in December, down from 2.6% in November.

A eurozone-wide report is expected on Wednesday.

Inflation in the bloc has hovered around the European Central Bank's 2% target, boosted by price hikes in the services sector, and is expected to stay there for the foreseeable future.

Most analysts expect the ECB to keep its interest rate unchanged in the coming months.

