Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kuril Islands region, GFZ says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near Russia's Kuril Islands at a depth of 10 km, reported by GFZ. No immediate damage reported.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in waters off Russia's Kuril Islands on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru)
An earthquake is the shaking of the surface of the Earth resulting from a sudden release of energy in the Earth's lithosphere that creates seismic waves.
The magnitude of an earthquake measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake. It is often measured on the Richter scale or the moment magnitude scale.
Seismic activity refers to the frequency, type, and size of earthquakes that occur over a period of time in a specific area.
Disaster management involves the planning and organization of resources and responsibilities for dealing with all aspects of emergencies, including preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation.
Insurance provides financial protection against losses caused by natural disasters, helping individuals and businesses recover from damages and rebuild after such events.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category