Olympics Organizers Take Action After Staffer Calls Out 'Free Palestine'

Incident at the Cortina Sliding Centre

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Milano Cortina Games organisers on Sunday said they had taken measures to preserve "a neutral, respectful and welcoming environment" at the Olympics after an altercation between a pro-Palestinian employee at an Olympic venue shop and an Israeli supporter.

Details of the Altercation

"We are aware of an incident that took place at the Cortina Sliding Centre involving a retail employee and a visitor," the Games organisers said.

Response from Games Organizers

"It is not appropriate for Games staff or contractors to express personal political views while carrying out their duties or to direct such remarks at visitors," they added.

Public Reaction

The employee repeatedly called out "Free Palestine" when a group of Israeli sports fans entered the shop, videos of the incident circulating on social media and on Italian newspaper websites showed.

The footage showed a person with an Israeli flag on their bag exiting the store after the exchange, while another person from the group engaged with the employee daring him to repeat "Free Palestine", which he did.

"This is the Olympics," the person from the Israeli group replied. "Israel is allowed to compete like just any other country, it's not controversial ... OK, good for you, you did it, you freed Palestine, good job."

The Games organisers said the matter had been dealt with immediately at the venue level, without clarifying if there would be further consequences for the employee.

In the video, someone in the background can be heard saying the person should be fired.

"Those involved were reassured, and the individual concerned was removed from the shift," the organisers said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Hugh Lawson)