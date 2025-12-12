Home > Finance > Maersk appoints new CFO
Maersk appoints new CFO

December 12, 2025

OSLO, ‌Dec ‍12 (Reuters) - ‌Maersk has appointed ⁠Robert ‌Erni as ⁠its new chief ​financial officer, replacing ‌Patrick ⁠Jany who will step ​down during the first ​quarter ‍of ​2026, the Danish shipping group said in ⁠a statement on ​Friday.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, ‌editing by Essi Lehto)

