Maersk appoints new CFO
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Maersk has appointed Robert Erni as its new chief financial officer, replacing Patrick Jany who will step down during the first quarter of 2026, the Danish shipping group said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)
