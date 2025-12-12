UK's Aberdeen to acquire $2 billion of closed-end fund assets in consolidation deal
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Aberdeen said on Friday that it will acquire the management of closed-end fund assets totalling 1.5 billion pounds ($2.01 billion) from MFS, cementing the wealth manager's position as the fifth-largest manager of such funds globally.
