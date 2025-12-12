Home > Finance > France's Wendel plans to distribute over 1.6 billion euros to investors by 2030
France's Wendel plans to distribute over 1.6 billion euros to investors by 2030

Posted on December 12, 2025

Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - French private ‍equity ‌firm Wendel plans to ⁠return ‌more than 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to ⁠shareholders by 2030, driven by ​expected cash inflows ‌exceeding 7 ⁠billion euros, it said on Friday ahead ​of its investor day.

As part of this strategy, the ​company ‍will start ​a buyback of 9% of its share capital in 2026, which equates to ⁠around 300 million euros based ​on current market prices.

($1 = 0.8521 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van ‌Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

