Finance
France's Wendel plans to distribute over 1.6 billion euros to investors by 2030
France's Wendel plans to distribute over 1.6 billion euros to investors by 2030
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Wendel plans to return more than 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to shareholders by 2030, driven by expected cash inflows exceeding 7 billion euros, it said on Friday ahead of its investor day.
As part of this strategy, the company will start a buyback of 9% of its share capital in 2026, which equates to around 300 million euros based on current market prices.
($1 = 0.8521 euros)
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Explore more articles in the Finance category