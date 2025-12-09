PARIS, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - CGT labour ‍union ‌at LVMH's Moet&Chandon and Veuve Clicquot ⁠champagne ‌units called on staff to drop their work and take ⁠part in protests on Thursday to ​urge management to pay year-end ‌bonuses.

CGT at ⁠Moet&Chandon called on workers to take part in a ​midday gathering to collectively decide on further strike action, according to a leaflet ​seen ‍by Reuters on ​Tuesday, stating: "It is important to make have them hear our dissatisfaction."

The same union at Veuve Clicquot called on ⁠workers to walk out for some hours ​and join the protests.

Moet Hennessy, LVMH's drinks division, could not immediately be ‌reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Inti Landauro)