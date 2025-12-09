LVMH Champagne workers call for further strikes and protests
LVMH Champagne workers call for further strikes and protests
Posted on December 9, 2025
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - CGT labour union at LVMH's Moet&Chandon and Veuve Clicquot champagne units called on staff to drop their work and take part in protests on Thursday to urge management to pay year-end bonuses.
CGT at Moet&Chandon called on workers to take part in a midday gathering to collectively decide on further strike action, according to a leaflet seen by Reuters on Tuesday, stating: "It is important to make have them hear our dissatisfaction."
The same union at Veuve Clicquot called on workers to walk out for some hours and join the protests.
Moet Hennessy, LVMH's drinks division, could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Inti Landauro)