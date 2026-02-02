Intesa CEO says he is fit enough to do another mandate
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina is open to another term, citing good health and commitment to shareholders, with potential successors in mind.
MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Monday he would be happy to lead Italy's largest bank for another four years when his current mandate ends in 2028.
"I'm in good enough health I reckon," he told reporters at a post-results news conference.
Messina, who is 63, said the bank had plenty of people among his direct reports who could do the job, with some, such as the head of wealth management Tommaso Corcos, experienced enough to take on the role right away.
"However I still think I'm the best solution for the bank and its employees," he added.
Messina has not previously commented on his future beyond 2028, though he often said in the past he would willingly stay at Intesa for as long as his shareholders were happy to have him.
He has been Intesa's CEO since 2013 and was last renewed in the role last April.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)
