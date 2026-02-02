Intesa CEO Carlo Messina Open to Leading Bank for Another Term

Carlo Messina's Future at Intesa Sanpaolo

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Monday he would be happy to lead Italy's largest bank for another four years when his current mandate ends in 2028.

Health and Leadership

"I'm in good enough health I reckon," he told reporters at a post-results news conference.

Potential Successors

Messina, who is 63, said the bank had plenty of people among his direct reports who could do the job, with some, such as the head of wealth management Tommaso Corcos, experienced enough to take on the role right away.

Commitment to Shareholders

"However I still think I'm the best solution for the bank and its employees," he added.

Messina has not previously commented on his future beyond 2028, though he often said in the past he would willingly stay at Intesa for as long as his shareholders were happy to have him.

He has been Intesa's CEO since 2013 and was last renewed in the role last April.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)