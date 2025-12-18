Dec 18 (Reuters) - ‌Lululemon Athletica shares rose nearly 8% in premarket trading on Thursday after reports Elliott ‍Management has ‌built a $1 billion stake in the athleisure wear maker and is working with former Ralph Lauren ⁠executive Jane Nielsen for a potential CEO ‌role.

The Canada-based retailer said last week that Calvin McDonald will step down after nearly seven years as its top boss, sparking hopes for a leader who can reverse slowing growth and win back younger shoppers amid ⁠fierce competition from trendier players like Alo and Vuori.

The stock has lost nearly half of its value this year, underscoring ​investor concerns over Lululemon's struggles.

The company's shares were trading at $224 before the ‌bell on Thursday. They had hit a ⁠record high of $516.39 in December 2023.

The activist investor has been working closely for months with Nielsen, a retail veteran, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Nielsen, who sits on the board of ​Cadbury parent Mondelez, has also served as finance chief at Tapestry-owned Coach.

"Lululemon is one of the most powerful brands in retail, defined by exceptional products, deeply engaged communities and significant global potential," Nielsen said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. "I would welcome the chance to ​discuss this ‍opportunity with the Lululemon board."

Lululemon's founder ​and largest individual shareholder, Chip Wilson, has also called for an urgent CEO search, led by new, independent directors with deep company knowledge to restore a product-first focus.

Elliott, Lululemon, Wilson and Nielsen did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

With a 4.3% ownership, Wilson's stake is valued at about $988 million, according to LSEG data, making Elliott one of the top shareholders in Lululemon, which is ⁠valued at nearly $25 billion.

Analysts have said the company will need to accelerate product launches and roll out styles that click with Gen Z to reclaim ​its cool factor and lure shoppers back.

"The new CEO will need to broaden Lululemon's target consumer. In my view, a good model to look at is the Abercrombie turnaround," said Andrew Rocco, stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research.

Lululemon trades at a forward ‌price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, while Gap trades at 11.88 and American Eagle at 16.81, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Neil J Kanatt; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)