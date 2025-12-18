France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - France's state-owned utility EDF said on Thursday that building six new nuclear reactors will cost it a maximum of 72.8 billion euros ($85.29 billion), based on 2020 values, higher than the previous estimate of 52 billion euros when plans for the new fleet were first announced.
Macron announced plans in early 2022 for six new reactors with a total production capacity of about 10 gigawatts to partly replace old plants and also secure future energy supplies. France generates about 70% of its electricity from nuclear power.
EDF is aiming to lower its costs by building the reactors in series, bringing costs down by about 30% by the time it completes the last one, Xavier Gruz, executive director in charge of the new projects, told journalists on a briefing.
EDF will receive a subsidized loan to cover about 60% of construction costs, with contracts for difference on the power generated used to reimburse the loan.
A final investment decision on the project will be made by the end of 2026, said Gruz.
($1 = 0.8536 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Inti Landauro; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Louise Heavens)
Explore more articles in the Finance category