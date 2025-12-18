Home > Finance > France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
Finance

France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

PARIS, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - France's state-owned utility EDF said ‍on Thursday ‌that building six new nuclear reactors will cost ⁠it a maximum of ‌72.8 billion euros ($85.29 billion), based on 2020 values, higher than the previous estimate of 52 billion euros when ⁠plans for the new fleet were first announced.

Macron announced plans ​in early 2022 for six new reactors ‌with a total ⁠production capacity of about 10 gigawatts to partly replace old plants and also secure future energy ​supplies. France generates about 70% of its electricity from nuclear power.

EDF is aiming to lower its costs by building the reactors in series, ​bringing ‍costs down by ​about 30% by the time it completes the last one, Xavier Gruz, executive director in charge of the new projects, told journalists on a briefing.

EDF will receive a subsidized loan to cover about ⁠60% of construction costs, with contracts for difference on the power ​generated used to reimburse the loan. 

A final investment decision on the project will be made by the end of 2026, said ‌Gruz.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Inti Landauro; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Louise Heavens)

Related Posts
ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast
ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast
Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales
Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales
Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut
Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut
EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM
EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM
ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy
ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy
Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million
Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million
British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers
British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers
Lululemon surges on Elliott's $1 billion bet ahead of leadership change
Lululemon surges on Elliott's $1 billion bet ahead of leadership change
Austria's RBI says Russian unit will book nearly $400 million provisions in Rasperia lawsuit
Austria's RBI says Russian unit will book nearly $400 million provisions in Rasperia lawsuit
EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
Germany and Spain urge EU to back Mercosur trade deal as France resists
Germany and Spain urge EU to back Mercosur trade deal as France resists
Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery using real-life models
Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery using real-life models

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

BNP Paribas in exclusive talks to buy Mercedes-Benz's car-leasing unit in $1.2 billion deal

BNP Paribas in exclusive talks to buy Mercedes-Benz's car-leasing unit in $1.2 billion deal

Exclusive-Lufthansa projects 6% long-haul flight growth in 2026 as pursues turnaround

Exclusive-Lufthansa projects 6% long-haul flight growth in 2026 as pursues turnaround

Bank of England cuts rates in tight vote, sterling rises

Bank of England cuts rates in tight vote, sterling rises

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets

Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets

Bank of England cuts rates after tight vote but signals caution about further moves

Bank of England cuts rates after tight vote but signals caution about further moves

Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character

Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character

Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says

Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says

New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says

New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says

Germany launches 30 billion euro fund to mobilise private investment

Germany launches 30 billion euro fund to mobilise private investment

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports

Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports

View All Finance Posts