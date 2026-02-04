At least seven killed, eight hurt in Russian attacks in Ukraine-controlled Donetsk, governor says
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Russian attacks in Donetsk's Druzhkivka leave seven dead and eight injured. Cluster munitions and aerial bombs were used, says regional governor.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed and eight more hurt in Russian attacks in the town of Druzhkivka in the Ukraine-controlled frontline region of Donetsk in the east, the regional governor said on Wednesday.
Russia shelled the town with cluster munitions, targeting the market, and dropped two aerial bombs, Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app.
There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attacks. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny they are targeting civilians in the war that started with Russia's invasion in 2022.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
