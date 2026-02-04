UK pro-Palestinian activists not guilty of aggravated burglary at Israeli firm's factory
February 4, 2026
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Six UK activists were acquitted of burglary charges at an Israeli firm's factory, with unresolved criminal damage charges.
LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted on Wednesday of aggravated burglary relating to a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit, with a jury unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage.
Prosecutors at London's Woolwich Crown Court said the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine Action, which organised the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August last year.
The six – Charlotte Head, 29, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21, Zoe Rogers, 22, and Jordan Devlin, 31 – all denied charges of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage.
