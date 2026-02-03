Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
A tragic collision between a migrant boat and a coast guard vessel near Chios island, Greece, resulted in the deaths of at least four migrants.
ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - At least four migrants died in the Aegean Sea off Greece on Tuesday after their boat collided with a coast guard vessel near Chios island, the coast guard said.
Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renne Maltezou
