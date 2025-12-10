Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Mae Cornes

Austin, TX – Oct’25 – LakeFusion, an AI-native Master Data Management (MDM) platform built for the Databricks Lakehouse, today announced it has closed its Seed funding round led by Carbide Ventures.

LakeFusion offers enterprises a modern approach to unifying critical data across various domains. By embedding AI and automation into the MDM process and integrating directly with the Databricks Lakehouse, LakeFusion enables organizations to deliver trusted data for analytics and AI at enterprise scale.

“Legacy MDM platforms were not built for today’s AI-driven world,” said Vikas Punna, Founder & CEO of LakeFusion. “Our platform brings intelligence, scalability, and simplicity to enterprise data, helping organizations unlock the full potential of the Lakehouse. This investment validates our vision and strengthens our ability to serve customers across industries.”

Industry analysts note that Master Data Management is undergoing a major transformation, with organizations seeking platforms that are AI-driven, cloud-first, and tightly integrated with modern data ecosystems. LakeFusion is part of this new generation of providers reshaping the category to meet the demands of analytics and AI.

The funding underscores the growing demand for modern approaches to trusted data as enterprises increasingly rely on AI. With this round, LakeFusion will continue expanding its reach into sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and real estate, where high-quality, unified data is essential for innovation.

“Master Data Management is becoming increasingly vital as companies race to leverage AI,” said Pankaj Tibrewal, Partner at Carbide Ventures. “At the same time, AI is transforming how MDM itself is done—faster, smarter, and at scale. We’re excited about LakeFusion because they’re leading this evolution.”

About LakeFusion

LakeFusion is an AI-native Master Data Management (MDM) platform engineered for the Databricks Lakehouse. The company’s mission is to unify critical enterprise data domains—patients, providers, properties, products, and more—while enabling trusted, high-quality data to power the next generation of analytics and AI.

About Carbide Ventures

Carbide Ventures partners with visionary founders building the next generation of enterprise technology. With a focus on AI, data, and infrastructure, Carbide provides capital and expertise to help companies scale and lead their markets.

Contact Information

Name: Vikas Punna

Designation: Founder & CEO of LakeFusion

Website: https://www.lakefusion.ai/

Email Address: [email protected]

Address: 11801 Domain Blvd.

Austin, TX, 78758

Contact info: +1 (469) 294-1152