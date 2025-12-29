Kosovo's 'political earthquake' election sees Kurti resurgent

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - An emphatic election victory for Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti marks a resurgence for the nationalist leader, ending a political deadlock in Europe's youngest state and potentially determining its domestic and international agenda for years.

The win strengthens Kurti's mandate to push through domestic reforms, including welfare expansion and higher salaries for public workers, although he faces major problems including tensions with Serbia and health and education systems that lag Kosovo's Balkan neighbours.

With nearly all the votes counted, Kurti's Vetevendosje Party led with more than 49% of Sunday's vote, official results show, meaning he only requires some very small coalition partners to form a majority.

It signals a turnaround for Kurti, whose failure to win enough votes in the last poll in February or form a coalition with larger opposition parties meant that parliament did not function for most of 2025, an impasse that led to delays in the delivery of around 1 billion euros in international funding vital for one of Europe's poorest countries.

The exact outcome of another term for Kurti is unclear, but at stake is Kosovo's relations with its historic international allies, including the United States, and its attempts to join the European Union, which Kurti supports.

"It's a political earthquake that has shattered the opposition parties, and we are going to feel the consequences of this result for the next decade," said political commentator Ilir Deda.

"Kosovo has decided to replace this political pluralism with a model of very strong government and weak opposition, like other countries in the Western Balkans."

VOTE BRINGS HOPE AND SCEPTICISM

Sunday's poll took place over the holiday period when Kosovo's diaspora are typically at home in force, which may have aided Kurti, who was previously elected in 2021. According to an exit poll conducted by Ubo Consulting, 61.7% of people from the diaspora voted for the prime minister's party.

"We are tired of this nine-month blockade that has cost us our nerves, cost Kosovo millions of euros, and set back our development. With this result there is a solution, which is why we are happy," said Tahir Shabani, 58, who lives in Germany but returned to Pristina to vote.

Still, others wanted to see immediate changes after the impasse, especially in quality of life, healthcare, and education.

"Institutions must be established and the state must continue to function. We have a lot of work to do, just as the Prime Minister said. The budget must be approved, we must approve international agreements, and progress must be made," said Pristina voter, Skender Halimi, 52.

NORTHERN TENSIONS EASE

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 with U.S. backing, including a 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbian forces trying to crush an uprising by the 90% ethnic Albanian majority.

Despite international support, the country of 1.6 million has struggled with poverty, instability and organised crime. While over 100 countries recognise Kosovo's statehood, Serbia, Greece, Spain, Russia and many others do not.

Tensions with Serbia flared violently in 2023, prompting the EU to impose sanctions on Kosovo - in part due to Kurti's policies against the Serb minority that still live in northern Kosovo. The measures likely cost Kosovo hundreds of millions of euros.

While that hit Kurti's reputation at home and abroad, the EU said it would lift the sanctions just as campaigning began this month.

"I think the electorate interpreted it as a sign that there are no problems between the Kurti government and the West," Deda said.

(Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by William Maclean)