Kosovo accepts invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace

Kosovo's Role in the Board of Peace

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kosovo said on Wednesday it had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace".

Significance of the Invitation

"I am deeply honored by the President's personal invitation to represent the Republic of Kosovo as a founding member of the Board of Peace, standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the pursuit of a safer world," Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani wrote on X.

Kosovo's Relationship with the U.S.

"America helped bring peace to Kosovo. Today, Kosovo stands firmly as America’s ally, ready to help carry that peace forward," Osmani said.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, has been a close ally with the United States which supported its independence from Serbia in 2008.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)