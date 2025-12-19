DUBLIN, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank on Friday raised its ‍forecasts for ‌domestic economic growth, saying the impact of U.S. economic policies ⁠had so far been ‌relatively benign and consumer spending steadier than expected.

Ireland is one of the countries most exposed to President Donald Trump's efforts to force ⁠firms to boost their operations inside the United States, with a significant proportion ​of Irish employment, tax receipts and exports ‌dependent on a cluster of ⁠mainly tech and pharmaceutical U.S. multinationals.

But so far the Irish economy has proven "really, really resistive" to the expected economic ​headwinds, said Robert Kelly, Director of Economics and Statistics.

Modified domestic demand (MDD) - a gauge of economic performance that strips out the distorting effects of multinational firms - is expected to grow ​by ‍3.9% this year, the central ​bank said in its quarterly report, up from a forecast of 2.9% three months ago.

Domestic economic growth will slow to 3.0% in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027, it forecast, both upgrades from September.

The upward revision was in part due to ⁠a stronger outlook for multinational investment, construction activity and government expenditure, the report said.

Adjustments by ​foreign multinationals in Ireland in response to the new environment have so far been relatively benign, Kelly said.

The report also said inflation is expected to increase ‌from 2.1% this year to 2.3% next year with risks tilted to the upside.

