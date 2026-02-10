Kering CEO interested in taking Gucci beauty licence back earlier than 2028
Posted on February 10, 2026
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Kering CEO Luca de Meo aims to reclaim the Gucci beauty license from Coty before its 2028 expiry, while respecting current contract terms.
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kering CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday he would be interested in taking back the licence for Gucci beauty products, currently held by Coty, earlier than the 2028 expiry of the contract.
Responding to an analyst's question after reporting 2025 earnings, De Meo added that the company continues to respect the current contract.
