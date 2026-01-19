Kazakhstan's President Tokayev Accepts Trump's Gaza Peace Board Invitation

Kazakhstan's Role in the Gaza Peace Board

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been invited to join the Gaza "Board of Peace" proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Tokayev has agreed, the Tengri news outlet on Monday quoted the Kazakh president's press secretary as saying.

Details of the Invitation

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

Structure of the Board

Tokayev's spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, said that the Kazakhstan had been invited to become one of the founding states of the Board of Peace.

Membership Requirements

"The head of state sent a letter to the president of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association," Zheldibay was quoted as saying by Tengri.

Trump has invited 60 countries to join the "Board of Peace," of which he is to be the lifetime chairman, but permanent membership will be available to those who pay $1 billion.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)