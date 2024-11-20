Published : , on

Juice attributes its 945 per cent revenue growth to tailored funding solutions for e-commerce businesses using AI and real-time data for faster access to capital.

London, 14th November — Juice today announced that it ranked number 28 in the 2024 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last three years. Juice grew 945 per cent during this period.

Juice’s CEO, Katherine Chan, credits Juice’s innovation and customer-focused solutions with the company’s 945 per cent revenue growth over the past three years. She said, “We’re thrilled to be recognised by Deloitte, and being recognised by Deloitte UK Fast 50 is a testament to our team’s commitment to empowering e-commerce businesses with faster, data-driven access to capital. Our growth reflects the real need for flexible, intelligent funding solutions in today’s market.”

Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: “We continue to see the resilience of the UK’s technology sector, demonstrated clearly from the impressive growth amongst this year’s Fast 50 winners. Amidst challenging economic conditions, these businesses have navigated their way to growth through tenacity, talent, and innovation in what remains a competitive market. I would like to extend my congratulations to all of the winners.

“The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated £1.93bn in total annual revenues in the year 2023/24. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average three-year growth rate of 2,468 per cent.”

About Juice

London-based Juice is a fintech platform that provides simple, effective credit solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Juice helps digital companies scale faster by offering flexible, non-dilutive funding solutions tailored to subscription, eCommerce, gaming, app-based, affiliate, and B2B models. Juice provides a revolving credit facility that allows founders to withdraw funds, repay, and access capital multiple times over a 24-month term—giving them greater control over their funding and substantially more capital than traditional term loans or other market options.

For more information, visit getmejuice.com.



About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 27th year, it is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last three years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.

For more information visit www.deloitte.co.uk/fast50