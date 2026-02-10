JLR to recall 2,278 electric SUVs in US over fire risk warning, NHTSA says
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 2,278 I-PACE SUVs in the US due to battery overheating risk. Interim software updates will limit charge to 90%.
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 2,278 I-PACE SUVs in the U.S. as a high voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
"As an interim repair, the battery software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update to limit the state of charge to 90%", NHTSA said, adding that the final remedy is currently under development.
