Barclays boosts CEO's pay to more than $20 million
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Barclays hiked CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan's pay package to 15 million pounds ($20.5 million) in 2025, it said on Tuesday, up from 11.6 million pounds the year before after the bank in common with other British lenders increased bonus payouts for top staff.
While Barclays cut fixed pay for the CEO known internally as Venkat, the lender boosted his variable pay including bonuses to 12.7 million pounds from 8.5 million in 2024.
London-based Barclays is among the many European lenders enjoying soaring profits and rallying share prices in the past two years, allowing bank executives to rake in more in bonuses as they hit key performance targets.
The bank's total bonus pool for staff rose 15% to 2.2 billion pounds, Barclays said as it reported financial results for 2025.
($1 = 0.7316 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)
CEO compensation refers to the total remuneration package provided to a Chief Executive Officer, which may include salary, bonuses, stock options, and other benefits.
A bonus pool is a sum of money set aside by a company to distribute bonuses to employees based on performance or other criteria.
Explore more articles in the Finance category