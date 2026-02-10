Barclays Raises CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan's Pay to Over $20 Million

Barclays CEO Compensation Overview

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Barclays hiked CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan's pay package to 15 million pounds ($20.5 million) in 2025, it said on Tuesday, up from 11.6 million pounds the year before after the bank in common with other British lenders increased bonus payouts for top staff.

Details of the Pay Package

While Barclays cut fixed pay for the CEO known internally as Venkat, the lender boosted his variable pay including bonuses to 12.7 million pounds from 8.5 million in 2024.

Impact of Bank's Financial Performance

London-based Barclays is among the many European lenders enjoying soaring profits and rallying share prices in the past two years, allowing bank executives to rake in more in bonuses as they hit key performance targets.

Bonus Pool Increase for Staff

The bank's total bonus pool for staff rose 15% to 2.2 billion pounds, Barclays said as it reported financial results for 2025.

($1 = 0.7316 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)