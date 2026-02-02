Jesus gets a makeover as Sistine Chapel artwork undergoes restoration
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Michelangelo's 'Last Judgment' in the Sistine Chapel is being restored for the first time in 30 years, aiming to recover its original colors. The chapel stays open with a reproduction on display.
VATICAN CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sometimes even God needs a bit of a makeover.
Michelangelo's "Last Judgment", a Renaissance masterwork in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel that depicts the Second Coming of Jesus, is undergoing its first restoration in 30 years.
Experts will work over three months to remove decades of built-up particles that have obscured the colours of the artwork, the Vatican said in a press release.
"The new intervention... will allow the removal of these deposits and the consequent recovery of the chromatic and luministic quality desired by Michelangelo," it said.
The Sistine Chapel, famous as the site of the secret conclave where the world's Catholic cardinals vote to select new popes, sees millions of visitors each year as part of the Vatican Museums.
The chapel will remain open during the restoration. But the fresco itself, showing Jesus delivering his final judgment of humanity, will be covered by scaffolding.
Visitors will instead be able to see a high-definition reproduction of the artwork, the Vatican said.
The chapel is also home to many other frescoes, including Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam" on its ceiling. Those will still be on display.
(Reporting by Joshua McElweeEditing by Gareth Jones)
Restoration refers to the process of returning something to its original condition. In art, it involves repairing and preserving artworks to maintain their aesthetic and historical value.
A fresco is a technique of mural painting on freshly laid wet plaster, allowing the paint to bond with the wall as it dries, creating a durable and vibrant artwork.
Michelangelo was an Italian Renaissance artist renowned for his sculptures, paintings, and architectural works, including the Sistine Chapel ceiling and the statue of David.
