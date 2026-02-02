Italy's Intesa targets 2029 profit above $13.6 billion, hikes payout policy
February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Intesa Sanpaolo aims for a €10 billion profit by 2026 after a strong Q4. The bank plans significant dividends and share buybacks while managing debts.
MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday set a net profit goal above 11.5 billion euros ($13.6 billion) for 2029 and said it would return around 50 billion euros to investors over five years.
Intesa posted a slightly higher than expected net profit of 9.3 billion euros for 2025 and said it would grow its net income to around 10 billion euros this year.
The bank said it would pay out 6.5 billion euros of last year's profit as cash dividends, while using 2.3 billion euros to buy back its own shares starting in July.
Under its new multi-year strategy, Intesa plans to pay out 95% of profit each year in 2026-2029, hiking its cash dividend payout ratio to 75% from 70% and using the rest for share buybacks.
It will assess further distribution each year from 2027, it said.
($1 = 0.8441 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)
Net income is the total profit of a company after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted from total revenue. It is an important measure of profitability.
Dividends are payments made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually from profits. They can be issued in cash or additional shares and represent a portion of the company's earnings.
Impaired debt refers to loans or receivables that are not expected to be fully repaid due to the borrower's financial difficulties. Banks often set aside provisions for such debts.
