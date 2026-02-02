Italy's Intesa targets 2029 profit above $13.6 billion, hikes payout policy

Intesa Sanpaolo's Profit Strategy

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday set a net profit goal above 11.5 billion euros ($13.6 billion) for 2029 and said it would return around 50 billion euros to investors over five years.

2025 Profit Projections

Intesa posted a slightly higher than expected net profit of 9.3 billion euros for 2025 and said it would grow its net income to around 10 billion euros this year.

Dividend and Share Buyback Plans

The bank said it would pay out 6.5 billion euros of last year's profit as cash dividends, while using 2.3 billion euros to buy back its own shares starting in July.

Future Distribution Assessments

Under its new multi-year strategy, Intesa plans to pay out 95% of profit each year in 2026-2029, hiking its cash dividend payout ratio to 75% from 70% and using the rest for share buybacks.

It will assess further distribution each year from 2027, it said.

($1 = 0.8441 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro, Kirsten Donovan)