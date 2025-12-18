Italy raids illegal tobacco factory, seizes 27 tonnes of cigarettes

ROME, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - An illegal tobacco factory that produced four million ‍counterfeit ‌cigarettes per day, evading millions of euros in taxes and duties, ⁠has been uncovered and ‌seized near Rome, Italian and European Union authorities said on Thursday.

The site in Pomezia, around 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Rome, churned out ⁠cigarettes packaged with famous brands, Italy's Guardia di Finanza (GdF) financial police and the European ​Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said in two statements.

These ‌included Philip Morris' Marlboro, British ⁠American Tobacco's Rothmans and Japan Tobacco's Camel and Winston, the GdF said.

EPPO, which coordinated the raids, said officers seized 27 ​tonnes of cigarettes, 19 tonnes of tobacco, 134 pallets of materials and four lorries.

Seven men from Ukraine and Bulgaria were referred to judicial authorities for possession of tobacco smuggling products ​and ‍trademark counterfeiting, police and ​prosecutors said.

Police also discovered and seized a separate facility further south from Rome and Pomezia, in Ferentino, that was used for storing materials and finished products, they added.

It is estimated that these facilities were able to generate products worth 700,000 euros ($820,000) per ⁠day, or 240 million euros per year, causing damage of 160 million euros in unpaid ​tax and excise duties, EPPO and the GdF said.

Suspects used jammers and frequency detectors to disrupt communications and avoid detection, and the illegal sites were located with the ‌help of drones, video surveillance and prolonged stakeout and tailing activities, they added.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise ArmelliniEditing by Keith Weir)