Mortgage access remains a key topic within the U.S. housing finance environment, particularly as lending standards adjust to current economic conditions.

Some industry indicators suggest that underwriting conditions have become more selective compared with the low-rate period of 2020–2021. Borrowing costs are higher, lenders are scrutinizing qualifications more closely, and affordability remains an issue.

So is it genuinely more difficult to get a mortgage in the US right now? The short answer is yes, but it's worth delving a bit more into why.

Mortgage Accessibility

So how bad is it? Some borrower surveys have reported higher denial experiences in recent periods, reflecting tighter underwriting conditions. This is a shift from the low-rate, high-liquidity environment of the pandemic era, reflecting a far more cautious outlook for lenders.

An Increase in Home Loan Rejections

Yes, home loan rejections are on the rise, and several factors point to it definitively:

Mortgage rejection rates have increased compared to pre-2022 levels, especially for first-time buyers. Higher interest rates mean less borrowing power, which means some applicants get pushed above their allowable debt-to-income ratio (DTI), even if their income hasn't changed. Data from national surveys shows denial rates are climbing most sharply among lower-income borrowers and those with less impressive credit histories.

In short, lenders aren't refusing to lend, necessarily; they're just being more selective about who they lend to.

Why Lenders are Tightening Up

It's no secret that lenders tend to tighten up their standards in times of economic uncertainty or stress, and today's economic environment certainly qualifies. Higher interest rates are increasing monthly repayment risk and inflation is driving up cost of living (thus reducing disposable income). Economic uncertainty makes future income less predictable, and regulatory pressure is increasing for many lenders.

As a result, many lenders are more closely scrutinizing applications, with greater emphasis on income stability, employment history, credit scores, debt-to-income ratios, and cash reserves.

Regional Variations in Mortgage Approvals

One thing to note is that mortgages aren't equally difficult to obtain everywhere. Regional housing costs and economic factors play a major role.

For example, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia have some of the highest denial rates in the country. Why? Mostly it has to do with high home prices relative to local incomes, higher household debt levels, and volatile labor markets. Markets with particularly high costs of living also tend to see more denials, while lower-cost regions generally report higher approval rates.

Why Mortgage Approvals are Getting More Difficult

Now let’s take a broader view of why it’s becoming harder to secure a mortgage. It comes down to several factors converging at once.

First, home prices are outpacing income growth. Wage growth in the United States has lagged for years, and even modest price increases can push homes outside many buyers’ affordability limits. Higher borrowing costs further restrict access, as a loan that qualified at 3% may no longer qualify at 6%, even when a borrower’s income hasn’t changed. Buyers navigating this environment often turn to lenders like Lower.com to better understand their options.

In addition, many households have seen their credit profiles weaken due to inflation and broader economic strain, leading to increased reliance on credit cards and personal loans. Finally, some lenders have become more conservative, building in additional buffers to protect against potential future economic shocks.

Taken together, these factors raise the barriers to entry for many prospective homebuyers.

Key Underwriting Metrics Used in Mortgage Assessment

Industry data and lending standards reveal several factors that commonly affect mortgage approval outcomes. According to lenders and housing industry analysts, the following elements typically play a role in application success:

Credit profile strength: Lenders typically evaluate credit history, existing debt exposure, and recent credit activity as part of standard underwriting.

Debt-to-income ratio: Debt-to-income ratios remain one of several core affordability measures used in mortgage underwriting.

Documentation: Mortgage origination processes generally require documented income and asset verification in line with regulatory standards.)that can affect processing times and outcomes.

Cash reserves: Liquidity and reserve considerations may form part of underwriting assessments, depending on loan structure.

Lender variation: Approval criteria vary across institutions, and different loan products carry different qualification thresholds.

Market Implications

The current lending environment has observable effects on housing market dynamics. Transaction volumes have declined in many regions, and properties are spending longer on the market in some areas. Meanwhile, some buyers are exploring alternative financing arrangements. Despite tighter standards, mortgage lending continues, though the qualification threshold has risen compared to recent years.