Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lagfin, the Luxembourg-based holding company that controls Italian drinks group Campari, said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with the Italian revenue agency over a tax dispute, paying 405 million euros over a four year period.
