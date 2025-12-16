Home > Headlines > Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement
Headlines

Campari holding reaches 405 million euro tax settlement

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

ROME, ‌Dec ‍16 (Reuters) - ‌Lagfin, the Luxembourg-based ⁠holding ‌company that controls ⁠Italian drinks group ​Campari, said on ‌Tuesday ⁠it had reached an ​agreement with the Italian revenue ​agency ‍over ​a tax dispute, paying 405 million euros ⁠over a four ​year period.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, ‌editing by Gavin Jones)

Related Posts
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says
No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say
No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say
EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday
EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland
Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

Exclusive-Saudi firm Midad among frontrunners to buy Lukoil's global assets, sources say

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

UK police arrest teenage boy for murder after 9-year old girl dies

Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say

Russia is main treat to peace in Euro-Atlantic area, eight northern and eastern European countries say

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

UK to review foreign interference in politics after ex-Reform member's Russia bribery case

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Russia calls German broadcaster Deutsche Welle an 'undesirable organisation'

Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows

Italy plans 2.4 billion euros investment in frigates, document shows

Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows

Swedish greenhouse gas emissions on rise again after government relaxes fuels policy, data shows

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

View All Headlines Posts
;