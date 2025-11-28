Italian court rules against Sicily bridge, government wants to press on
Italian court rules against Sicily bridge, government wants to press on
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
By Angelo Amante
ROME (Reuters) -An Italian court has ruled that plans for the world's largest suspension bridge between mainland Italy and the island of Sicily would break EU environmental and tender rules, but the government said it would not give up on the flagship project.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government says the intended 3,666-metre bridge over the Strait of Messina - surpassing one in Turkey - would bring prosperity to traditionally poorer regions and also aid movement of NATO alliance troops.
But in a 33-page ruling published late on Thursday, the Court of Auditors said the government failed to justify going against environmental concerns for the impact on coastal and marine areas on the island and the Calabria region.
The proposed bridge has been a matter of national debate for half a century, with supporters touting economic benefits and critics citing wasteful expenditure and environmental damage in an area prone to earthquakes.
"The assumptions regarding the various 'reasons of public interest' are not validated by technical bodies and are not supported by adequate documentation," the ruling said of the 13.5 billion euros ($15.65 billion) project.
COSTS CONCERNS
The judges also noted that uncertainty over costs and changes in financing compared to an original 2005 contract - more than three times cheaper - may require a new tender to ensure European rules for bidders are respected.
The Eurolink consortium provisionally selected to build the bridge is led by Italy's Webuild and also includes Spanish group Sacyr, and Japan's IHI.
The government said it would review the ruling carefully and vowed to pursue the project, a priority for Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini who leads the far-right League party.
"The government is convinced these issues have ample room for clarification before the Court itself," its statement said.
The consortium reaffirmed "full confidence" that the government would address all objections raised.
If they fail to convince the court, Meloni and Salvini may seek a cabinet vote to override its objections, but that could trigger legal and constitutional challenges.
($1 = 0.8626 euros)
(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)