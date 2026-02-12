Italian rail operator Italo picks Starlink for satellite internet on trains
February 12, 2026
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Italo partners with Starlink to provide satellite internet on trains, aiming for completion by 2027, enhancing passenger connectivity.
MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian high‑speed rail operator Italo said on Thursday it would introduce SpaceX's Starlink system across its fleet, becoming the world's first major train company to rely on the low‑Earth‑orbit satellite connectivity service.
Elon Musk's Starlink has been expanding rapidly among airlines seeking to guarantee Internet access for passengers, and other rail operators are also testing the system but have not yet committed to adopting it.
Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato ran a two-week trial last year with two providers, including Starlink.
Scotland's ScotRail also carried out a six-week Starlink trial in 2025 and France's state-owned rail company SNCF said it was considering combining terrestrial networks with low Earth-orbit satellite solutions.
Italo said its decision followed nearly a year of testing, and the roll out, to be completed by 2027, aims to provide passengers with stable, high‑speed connectivity for streaming, video calls and work on board.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Gavin Jones)
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide satellite internet access globally, especially in underserved areas.
Low-Earth orbit satellite connectivity refers to internet service provided by satellites that orbit the Earth at lower altitudes, resulting in reduced latency and faster speeds.
High-speed rail refers to trains that operate significantly faster than traditional rail services, typically exceeding speeds of 155 mph (250 km/h) on dedicated tracks.
Rail operators are companies or organizations that manage and operate train services, including passenger and freight transportation.
Internet connectivity is the ability to access the internet through various means, such as broadband, fiber-optic, or satellite connections.
