Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

RAMALLAH, Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - An Israeli settler shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian ‍in Tuqu' ‌on Tuesday after the funeral of another teenager, the town's mayor ⁠said.

Violence has escalated in the ‌West Bank since the beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have ⁠increased sharply, with the U.N. reporting the highest number of attacks on record in ​October.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to ‌a request for comment on ⁠Muheeb Jibril's death on Tuesday.

"Today, after the funeral of 16-year-old Ammar Sabah, who was killed yesterday by the Israeli army in ​the town centre, a number of youths were gathered by the main street when a settler shot 16-year-old Muheeb Jibril in the head," Tuqu' Mayor Mohammed al-Badan told Reuters by telephone.

Israeli forces ​killed Sabah ‍on Monday during a ​military raid on the town, the Palestinian health ministry said. The military said the incident was under review. It said rocks were thrown at soldiers who used riot dispersal means and later responded with fire.

The West Bank is home to 2.7 million Palestinians who ⁠have limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled there.

Most world ​powers deem Israel's settlements, on land it captured in a 1967 war, illegal, and numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity.

Israel denies ‌the illegality of the settlements, citing biblical and historical connections to the land.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Pesha Magid;Editing by Alison Williams)

;