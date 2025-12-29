Headlines
Hamas confirms deaths this year of armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida and Gaza chief Sinwar
Hamas confirms deaths this year of armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida and Gaza chief Sinwar
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 29, 2025
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hamas confirmed on Monday that its armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, and then Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar were killed in the Gaza war earlier this year.
The Israeli military said in May that it had killed Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Three months later, it said it had also killed Abu Ubaida.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir;Editing by Alison Williams)