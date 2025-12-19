Home > Headlines > Israeli attack on school shelter in Gaza City kills 5 Palestinians, hospital chief says
Headlines

Israeli attack on school shelter in Gaza City kills 5 Palestinians, hospital chief says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, the head of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Mohamed Abu Selmia, told Reuters on Friday.

The Palestinian civil emergency service said in a statement most of the killed are children, in addition to a number of wounded who were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

The civil defence added they were only able to recover the bodies after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) coordinated with the Israelis.

With those five killed, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire rose to 400 since the ceasefire began in October, according to the health ministry.

Israel said three soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants in Gaza over the same period.

The Israeli military said later on Friday that a number of suspicious individuals were identified in command structures west of the Yellow line, and the troops fired at them. 

"The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area, and the details are under review", Israeli military said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi, Writing by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by David Gregorio)

Related Posts
Russian missiles attack port infrastructure near Ukraine's Odesa, kill seven, deputy PM says
Russian missiles attack port infrastructure near Ukraine's Odesa, kill seven, deputy PM says
Rubio says new governance bodies for Gaza will be in place soon, followed by international force
Rubio says new governance bodies for Gaza will be in place soon, followed by international force
Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $155 billion
Musk wins appeal that restores 2018 Tesla pay deal now worth about $155 billion
US intelligence indicates Putin's war aims in Ukraine are unchanged
US intelligence indicates Putin's war aims in Ukraine are unchanged
Bondi attack suspects kept to themselves during Philippines stay, hotel staffer recalls
Bondi attack suspects kept to themselves during Philippines stay, hotel staffer recalls
UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain
Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit