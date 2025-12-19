Israeli attack on school shelter in Gaza City kills 5 Palestinians, hospital chief says

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, the head of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Mohamed Abu Selmia, told Reuters on Friday.

The Palestinian civil emergency service said in a statement most of the killed are children, in addition to a number of wounded who were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

The civil defence added they were only able to recover the bodies after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) coordinated with the Israelis.

With those five killed, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire rose to 400 since the ceasefire began in October, according to the health ministry.

Israel said three soldiers have been killed by Palestinian militants in Gaza over the same period.

The Israeli military said later on Friday that a number of suspicious individuals were identified in command structures west of the Yellow line, and the troops fired at them.

"The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area, and the details are under review", Israeli military said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi, Writing by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by David Gregorio)