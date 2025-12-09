JERUSALEM, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - Israel is set to reopen ‍the ‌Allenby Crossing with Jordan to the passage ⁠of goods and ‌aid on Wednesday, an Israeli security official said on Tuesday.

The border crossing has been closed to ⁠aid and goods since September, when a driver bringing ​humanitarian aid to Gaza opened fire ‌and killed two ⁠Israeli military personnel before being killed by security forces.

The security official said the crossing ​would have tightened screening for Jordanian drivers and truck cargo, and that a dedicated security force had been assigned to ​the ‍crossing.

The Allenby Bridge ​is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to reach Jordan and ⁠the wider world.

The crossing reopened to passenger traffic shortly after the ​attack, but had remained closed to aid trucks. The U.N. says the crossing is a major route for ‌bringing food, tents and other goods into Gaza.

(Reporting by Pesha Magid, Editing by William Maclean)