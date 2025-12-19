Home > Headlines > Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran
Headlines

Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

JERUSALEM, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Israel has charged a Russian citizen with ‍spying for ‌Iran, including photographing Israeli ports and infrastructure under the direction ⁠of Iranian intelligence agencies, ‌Israel's police and its internal security agency said on Friday.

The Russian individual was then paid in digital currency, the police and agency ⁠said in a joint statement.

A decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran escalated ​into a direct war in June when ‌Israel struck various targets ⁠inside Iran, including through operations that relied on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.

Israel has arrested dozens ​of citizens who allegedly spied for Iran, in what sources told Reuters has been Tehran's biggest effort in decades to infiltrate its arch foe.

The arrests followed repeated efforts by ​Iranian ‍intelligence operatives over the ​years to recruit ordinary Israelis to gather intelligence and carry out attacks in exchange for money.

In a statement sent to media in 2024 following a wave of arrests by Israel of Jewish citizens suspected of spying for Iran, Iran’s U.N. ⁠mission did not confirm or deny seeking to recruit Israelis and said that "from a logical ​standpoint" any such efforts by Iranian intelligence services would focus on non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals to lessen suspicion.

Iran has executed many individuals it accuses of having ‌links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

(Reporting by Emily Rose, Editing by William Maclean)

Related Posts
Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak
Japan to import Spanish pork processed before swine fever outbreak
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Russia's Putin says cooling of economy in 2025 is a 'conscious' decision
Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Etro founding family exits group as new investors including Turkey's RAMS Global join
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Growth in euro area highly uncertain due to trade war and tensions, ECB's Rehn says
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
Russian President Putin's remarks at end-of-year press conference
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
French parliament unable to vote on 2026 budget before end of year, says PM
Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in nearly two years
Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in nearly two years
Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks
Putin says Russia does not believe Ukraine is ready for peace talks
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
Italy parliamentary panel approves 'people's' claim on central bank's gold
Norway's crown princess needs lung transplant, palace says
Norway's crown princess needs lung transplant, palace says
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
European leaders react to the EU's Ukraine loan plan
Hundreds of migrants land in Greece after search operation at sea
Hundreds of migrants land in Greece after search operation at sea

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures

ECB wage tracker signals gradual normalisation of negotiated wage pressures

Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets

Ukraine welcomes 90 billion-euro EU loan, despite lack of deal on Russian assets

Analysis-EU's Ukraine funding deal keeps Kyiv in fight, Russian assets in deep freeze

Analysis-EU's Ukraine funding deal keeps Kyiv in fight, Russian assets in deep freeze

Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info

Italy ends probes on Stellantis, Volkswagen, Tesla, BYD over EV consumer info

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

UK government was hacked in October, minister confirms

Exclusive-Syria, Kurdish forces race to save integration deal ahead of deadline

Exclusive-Syria, Kurdish forces race to save integration deal ahead of deadline

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

Investors react to EU funding deal for Ukraine

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

UK posts bigger-than-expected budget deficit in November

Notable deaths of 2025

Notable deaths of 2025

'Marvellous' emerging markets tipped for another star showing in 2026

'Marvellous' emerging markets tipped for another star showing in 2026

French lawmakers fail to agree budget compromise

French lawmakers fail to agree budget compromise

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Poland's Trump-backed president at key moment in war

Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets Poland's Trump-backed president at key moment in war

View All Headlines Posts