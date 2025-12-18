Irish foreign multinational employment climbs in 2025 despite Trump tariffs

DUBLIN, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - The number of ‍people ‌employed by foreign multinational companies in Ireland ⁠increased slightly ‌in 2025 despite uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs, the country's ⁠inward investment agency said on Thursday.

Ireland's economy ​relies on the taxes and ‌jobs of foreign ⁠multinationals, which have almost doubled their workforce in the last decade ​to make up around 11% of the labour market.

The number of people directly employed by foreign multinationals ​increased ‍by 1.5% ​to 312,400, the agency, known as IDA Ireland, said in its annual results.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and efforts to concentrate manufacturing in ⁠the United States have yet to have a ​major impact on Ireland's decades-old model of attracting jobs from mainly U.S. firms in sectors ‌such as technology and pharmaceuticals.

