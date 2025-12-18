Home > Headlines > Irish foreign multinational employment climbs in 2025 despite Trump tariffs
Headlines

Irish foreign multinational employment climbs in 2025 despite Trump tariffs

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

DUBLIN, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - The number of ‍people ‌employed by foreign multinational companies in Ireland ⁠increased slightly ‌in 2025 despite uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs, the country's ⁠inward investment agency said on Thursday. 

Ireland's economy ​relies on the taxes and ‌jobs of foreign ⁠multinationals, which have almost doubled their workforce in the last decade ​to make up around 11% of the labour market.

The number of people directly employed by foreign multinationals ​increased ‍by 1.5% ​to 312,400, the agency, known as IDA Ireland, said in its annual results.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and efforts to concentrate manufacturing in ⁠the United States have yet to have a ​major impact on Ireland's decades-old model of attracting jobs from mainly U.S. firms in sectors ‌such as technology and pharmaceuticals.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Related Posts
Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports
Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
Russia is preparing for contacts with the United States on Ukraine, the Kremlin says
EU targets 41 additional vessels in Russia's shadow fleet
EU targets 41 additional vessels in Russia's shadow fleet
EU prosecutors seek to drop Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO
EU prosecutors seek to drop Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO
EU to lift sanctions on Kosovo and release financial aid, von der Leyen says
EU to lift sanctions on Kosovo and release financial aid, von der Leyen says
EU risks losing out to China and US with climate aims, new Czech minister says
EU risks losing out to China and US with climate aims, new Czech minister says
Spanish police search laboratory in African swine fever probe
Spanish police search laboratory in African swine fever probe
Tram network for England's Leeds delayed until late 2030s
Tram network for England's Leeds delayed until late 2030s
Migrants stuck in Mauritania after EU border pact brings crackdown
Migrants stuck in Mauritania after EU border pact brings crackdown
EU prosecutors request dropping of Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO
EU prosecutors request dropping of Genoa dam case against Italian Webuild CEO
Banks win bid to block $3.6 billion mass forex UK lawsuit
Banks win bid to block $3.6 billion mass forex UK lawsuit
Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship
Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms

France not ready to sign Mercosur deal, Macron reaffirms

Polish Constitutional Tribunal violated principles of EU law, European court rules

Polish Constitutional Tribunal violated principles of EU law, European court rules

Russia says it hopes Trump does not make 'a fatal mistake' on Venezuela

Russia says it hopes Trump does not make 'a fatal mistake' on Venezuela

Novartis, Roche back US efforts to lower drug costs amid talk of pricing deal

Novartis, Roche back US efforts to lower drug costs amid talk of pricing deal

Saudi, French and U.S. officials push Hezbollah disarmament plan

Saudi, French and U.S. officials push Hezbollah disarmament plan

Russia sentences Briton who fought for Ukraine to 13 years in prison camp

Russia sentences Briton who fought for Ukraine to 13 years in prison camp

Ukrainian negotiators to meet US team on Friday, Saturday, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian negotiators to meet US team on Friday, Saturday, Zelenskiy says

Court hearing adjourned in strangulation case involving UK's Duke of Marlborough

Court hearing adjourned in strangulation case involving UK's Duke of Marlborough

Ukraine says 180,000 consumers were left without power after Russian overnight attack

Ukraine says 180,000 consumers were left without power after Russian overnight attack

China says it is granting new, streamlined rare earth export licences

China says it is granting new, streamlined rare earth export licences

Romania to raise minimum wage by 6.8% from July

Romania to raise minimum wage by 6.8% from July

Coinbase appoints UK ex-finance minister George Osborne to run advisory council

Coinbase appoints UK ex-finance minister George Osborne to run advisory council

View All Headlines Posts