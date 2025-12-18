Irish foreign multinational employment climbs in 2025 despite Trump tariffs
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
DUBLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The number of people employed by foreign multinational companies in Ireland increased slightly in 2025 despite uncertainty over the impact of U.S. tariffs, the country's inward investment agency said on Thursday.
Ireland's economy relies on the taxes and jobs of foreign multinationals, which have almost doubled their workforce in the last decade to make up around 11% of the labour market.
The number of people directly employed by foreign multinationals increased by 1.5% to 312,400, the agency, known as IDA Ireland, said in its annual results.
U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and efforts to concentrate manufacturing in the United States have yet to have a major impact on Ireland's decades-old model of attracting jobs from mainly U.S. firms in sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals.
