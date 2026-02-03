Ukraine agrees to multi-tiered ceasefire enforcement plan with Europe and US, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Ukraine and Western allies have agreed on a coordinated military response to Russian ceasefire violations, involving Europe and the U.S.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed with Western partners that any persistent Russian violations of a future ceasefire agreement would trigger a co-ordinated military response from Europe and the U.S., the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The plan was discussed on several occasions in December and January between Ukrainian, European and American officials and would involve a multi-tiered response to any breaches of an agreed armistice by Russia, the report said.
Envoys from Kyiv, Moscow and Washington will meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday for talks aimed at ending the war, FT said.
As per the proposal, any Russian breach of a ceasefire would prompt a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and, if necessary, action by Ukrainian army to halt the infraction, the newspaper said.
If hostilities continued beyond that, the proposal would move to a second phase of intervention using forces from the so-called coalition of the willing, which includes many EU members and the UK, Norway, Iceland and Turkey, the report said.
The report added that in the case of an expanded attack, a coordinated response by a Western-backed force, incorporating the U.S. military would be triggered 72 hours after the initial breach.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)
