Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Inaugural Cyber Startup Award competition in collaboration with UK Cyber Flywheel introduced to spotlight high-growth startups

Infosecurity Europe, ExCeL London, 3 Feb 2026: Infosecurity Europe, the most influential information security event, running from 2-4 June 2026 at ExCeL, has today announced the launch of its first Cyber Startup Programme, a major new initiative designed to champion the next generation of cybersecurity innovators and strengthen the future of the cyber ecosystem.

The new programme will debut at Infosecurity Europe 2026, designed to shine a light on the next generation of cybersecurity innovators, bringing startup founders, investors and ecosystem enablers together through a dedicated show-floor experience. Combining exhibition space, tailored conference content, a live competition and high-impact networking, the Cyber Startup Programme reflects Infosecurity Europe’s growing focus on innovation and early-stage growth.

Central to the programme is the Cyber Startups Zone, a dedicated area on the show floor providing a platform for ambitious startups to demonstrate emerging technologies, share bold ideas and connect directly with customers, partners and investors. Whether hungry for new ideas, looking to invest in emerging tech, or scaling their own cybersecurity business, this is where the future of cyber takes centre stage.

With tailored tickets available for startup founders, investors and startup enablers, the Cyber Startup Programme is designed to support businesses at every stage of the startup journey, from becoming channel-ready and connecting with partners, to spotting emerging trends and technologies and building relationships with investors and innovation leaders.

Brad Maule-ffinch, Event Director at Infosecurity Europe, commented:

“Supporting early-stage innovation is essential to the future of cybersecurity, and being able to play a meaningful role in spotlighting upcoming innovative and disruptive technologies is a role we are keen to foster and grow. With the launch of the Cyber Startup Programme, Infosecurity Europe is creating new opportunities for startups to gain visibility, connect with investors and buyers and use it as a platform to grow too.”

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with UK Cyber Flywheel, with a dedicated day of founder and investor-focused content, networking and the live award competition taking place on Tuesday 2 June. The Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup Award 2026 will see finalists pitch their ideas live on stage in front of senior industry leaders, investors and buyers, with the winner announced during the show.

The prize package includes a free exhibition stand at Infosecurity Europe 2027 along with expert PR support from cyber security PR agency, Origin Communications, and a brand consultancy and Future-Brand Workshop package from Dusted brand consultancy.

To enter, businesses submit a single written entry of up to 1,000 words, including a summary of the company, the product details and competitive differentiation. More details on full entry requirements can be found here.

“Cybersecurity is crucial for the UK to protect its critical infrastructure, economy and citizens from increasingly sophisticated state-sponsored and criminal cyberattacks. Through the Cyber Flywheel, and in partnership with CISOs, founders, investors and government, we are focused on building a better connected, stronger and more resilient cyber ecosystem across the UK and beyond. The Cyber Startup Programme at Infosecurity Europe plays an important role in bringing these communities together and accelerating innovation where it matters most,” commented Munawar Valiji CISO, Cyber Advisor, representing UK Cyber Flywheel.

Additional conference sessions designed specifically for startup founders will run across the event, offering practical insight into scaling, go-to-market strategy and long-term growth.

The Founder Conference Track offers expect practical insights, real-world lessons and perspectives focused on helping founders accelerate growth, such as building a strong cybersecurity brand and market presence and preparing for scale and long-term growth.

Alongside this, the Cyber Innovation Zone, delivered in partnership with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), will shine a spotlight on the UK’s most innovative micro, small and medium-sized cybersecurity businesses. The zone will showcase cutting-edge approaches, government-backed initiatives and breakthrough technologies helping to shape the future of the UK cyber landscape.

Whether you’re exhibiting, competing, investing or learning, registration for Infosecurity Europe 2026 is now open. Visitors can register now to discover emerging technologies, network with peers, and be part of the inaugural Cyber Startup Programme.

Registration for Infosecurity Europe is free until 12th May. After this date, the entry cost to attend will be £49. This includes access to the exhibition show floor and the many theatres where you can see and hear from some of the biggest names in the industry.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation.