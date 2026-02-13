India's Alkem Laboratories unit to buy up to 55% stake in Occlutech Holding for 99.4 million euros
Alkem Laboratories will acquire a 55% stake in Occlutech Holding for €99.4M, enhancing its medical devices unit and expanding in Europe.
BENGALURU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories' medical devices unit will buy a stake of up to 55% in Switzerland-based Occlutech Holding for 99.4 million euros ($117.9 million), the pharmaceutical company said on Friday.
($1 = 0.8430 euros)
