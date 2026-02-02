Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Hyundai Motor has decided against repurchasing its Russian auto plant, focusing instead on maintaining customer services amid the Ukraine conflict.
SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor did not exercise a buyback option for its former manufacturing plant in Russia, the company said on Monday, amid the continuing war in Ukraine.
Along with its affiliate Kia, Hyundai was once the biggest foreign carmaker in Russia.
Operations at the facility have been suspended since March 2022, a month after Moscow's invasion of its neighbour provoked a backlash of Western sanctions that disrupted supply chains and payments.
In 2024, Hyundai, like many other automakers, sold its plant to a Russian company for a bargain price and agreed to an option to repurchase it within a fixed timeframe in the hope of one day returning. The buyback option expired in January.
"Hyundai Motor continues to provide warranty repairs and customer care services for previously sold vehicles, and remains committed to maintaining these services going forward," Hyundai said in a statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sonali Paul)
A buyback option is a provision that allows a company to repurchase its shares or assets at a predetermined price within a specified timeframe.
Western sanctions are restrictive measures imposed by Western countries to influence or penalize a nation for its actions, often affecting trade, finance, and investments.
A manufacturing plant is a facility where goods are produced using machinery, labor, and raw materials, often involving assembly lines and production processes.
Customer care service refers to the support provided to customers before, during, and after purchasing products or services, ensuring satisfaction and addressing issues.
Warranty repair is a service provided by a manufacturer or seller to fix or replace defective products within a specified warranty period, at no cost to the customer.
